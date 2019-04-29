FREEBURG, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday, the Metro East community came out to support the family of a little girl who died from complications of the flu.
Layla Thomas died April 23 after a weeks long battle for her life. In March, she tested positive for Influenza A and it ended up attacking her braining causing a rare case of Necrotic Encephalitis. Doctors at Children’s Hospital worked to save the child’s life, but sickness robbed her of any chances.
The little girl celebrated her third birthday at the hospital.
“Layla, any time she walked in a room she just brightened everyone’s day," Layla's father Craig Thomas said. "She was our world, she’ll be missed."
Friends, family and strangers gathered on Sunday to support the family in their time of loss. The community helped raise money to pay for the mounting medical bills and funeral cost.
The CDC says 96 children have died from the flu this season. Layla’s family said her death has hit them hard and came as a shock no one could have imagined. But they say the support from the community continues to provide strength during the difficult time.
“All the continue support for our little girl, and I just can’t thank everybody enough,” Thomas said.
