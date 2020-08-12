PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her in Pevely during Monday night’s storms.
According to police, 51-year-old Tina McCutchen and her boyfriend went outside to move the hard top of a Jeep canopy to prevent it from being damaged. A gust of wind blew down a tree, which struck and killed McCutchen.
"She was a great mom, loved her children, supported them. It's a devastating loss for them, I can't even imagine what they're going through," said Pevely Mayor Stephanie Haas, who knew McCutchen for 15 years.
Their children grew up together. She spoke fondly of McCutchen and told the family that if the city can help them in anyway, they shouldn't hesitate to contact city hall.
Her boyfriend was not injured during the incident.
