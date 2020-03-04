GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Four families were able to get out safely overnight after a Granite City apartment complex caught fire.
Shortly after midnight, firefighters arrived to the 3900 block of Village to extinguish the fire at a 4-unit apartment building. The fire broke out after an elderly woman forgot she was cooking, fire crews said.
A Good Samaritan was able to wake up those sleeping to alert them of the fire and rescue the elderly woman from her unit before firefighters arrived.
"She's lost everything. She was up trying to make something to eat," said the woman's friend Beverly Ariana. "She put some grease on and put some food in the grease and the grease spilled over. And it ignited immediately and she tried to put it out by putting water on it."
Four families are displaced due to the fire badly damaging the building.
No one was seriously injured but a 6-year-old boy was treated for smoke inhalation.
