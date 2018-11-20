HIGH RIDGE (KMOV.com) - Hundreds gathered in a High Ridge church on Tuesday night to remember a woman who was fatally shot inside a Catholic Supply store in west St. Louis County on Monday.

Jamie Schmidt, 53, was a wife and mother of three and a huge part of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in High Ridge where she sang in the choir and led retreats. Her choir director called her the foundation.

The Mass started with the hymn “10,000 Reasons.” While so many are grappling for a why, they are trying to focus on who Schmidt was.

“She was competition for a while but then when we got to do solos together, that was nice. I really like that,” said St. Anthony of Padua Choir Director Nancy Struckhoff.

Schmidt had been in the choir for decades. A photo of them performing Sister Act also includes Schmidt’s husband Gregg. The two were high school sweethearts.

Struckhoff wrote a poem for Gregg.

“How do we stop the tears? It seems we barely knew you, we want more time, more years,” part of the poem reads.

Schmidt was a mother to three daughters, worked at St. Louis Community College and not only sang in the choir, but painted the mural on the wall of the church.

“Its not surprising that she went to Catholic Supply to pick up something. It was probably a gift or something she was making or needed for a project,” said Deacon Jim G’Sell. “In my opinion, she’s a saint and a martyr and we love her. We will miss her dearly."

G’Sell, who knows the Schmidt family well, says it is unimaginable that she is gone. Schmidt's sister in law, Cathy Soulon, says the past days have been agonizing for the entire family while they try to cope with the loss. She says the arrest of the alleged gunman felt like a weight had been lifted and thanks the public for helping police catch him.

"I'm glad they caught him and I had a feeling that they would and I'm just overwhelmed by how many police officers were out there hunting for this person and extremely grateful," said Soulon. "The whole community just really came together and helped our family immensely at least we'll have closure over this we're going to have closure which is so needed, so needed."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Schmidt’s funeral expenses.

Her family released the following statement:

On the afternoon of November 19th 2018 Jamie Schmidt’s life was taken in a senseless and random act of violence. Jamie was an amazing wife and a mother of three. Jamie was a talented artist and singer and often used her talents for her church, St. Anthony’s in High Ridge, MO. She and her husband Gregg met at Northwest High School in the early eighties and were married in 1990. Jamie had recently taken a job at St Louis Community college in Wildwood working in administration. Our family is heartbroken as we try to accept and understand this terrible tragedy. We ask for prayers for peace and that the killer is caught before he hurts anyone else.

Bishop Edwards K. Braxton, Ph.D., S.T.D. of the Diocese of Belleville issued the following statement to :

A letter from Bishop Braxton of the Diocese of Belleville on the tragedy at #CatholicSupply pic.twitter.com/2EEPZdBmfU — Archbishop Carlson (@abp_carlson) November 21, 2018

Archbishop Daniel Cardinal DiNardo reached out to Archbishop Robert Carlson with this statement: