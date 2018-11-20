HIGH RIDGE (KMOV.com) - Hundreds gathered in a High Ridge church on Tuesday night to remember a woman who was fatally shot inside a Catholic Supply store in west St. Louis County on Monday.

Jamie Schmidt, 53, was a wife and mother of three and a huge part of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in High Ridge where she sang in the choir and led retreats. Her choir director called her the foundation.

The Mass started with the hymn “10,000 Reasons.” While so many are grappling for a why, they are trying to focus on who Schmidt was.

“She was competition for a while but then when we got to do solos together, that was nice. I really like that,” said St. Anthony of Padua Choir Director Nancy Struckhoff.

Schmidt had been in the choir for decades. A photo of them performing Sister Act also includes Schmidt’s husband Gregg. The two were high school sweethearts.

Struckhoff wrote a poem for Gregg.

“How do we stop the tears? It seems we barely knew you, we want more time, more years,” part of the poem reads.

Schmidt was a mother to three daughters, worked at St. Louis Community College and not only sang in the choir, but painted the mural on the wall of the church.

“Its not surprising that she went to Catholic Supply to pick up something. It was probably a gift or something she was making or needed for a project,” said Deacon Jim G’Sell.

G’Sell, who knows the Schmidt family well, says it is unimaginable that she is gone.

“In my opinion, she’s a saint and a martyr and we love her. We will miss her dearly,” said G’Sell.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Schmidt’s funeral expenses.

Her family released the following statement: