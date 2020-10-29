ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. (WKMG) – A determined Florida woman made her husband stop by the Supervisor of Elections Office while she was in labor so she could cast her ballot.
“All of a sudden I get a voter in front of me and he hands me two driver’s licenses,” Karen Briceño González recalled. “He had been waiting in line and I came, and I told him, ‘I need your driver’s license for you to vote.’ He says, ‘No, you don’t understand. I already voted.’”
It turns out, the man was requesting a ballot for his wife who was in their car and in labor. They were on their way to the hospital, but the expectant mother wanted to make sure she voted.
“I go: ‘We need her here.’ And he basically told me, ‘That’s gonna be a problem. She refuses to go to the hospital until she votes,’” Briceño said.
Briceño then stepped outside of the building to assist the woman.
“She was calm, the husband was a little bit more nervous. We want to facilitate every voter that is eligible to vote, the right to vote no matter their circumstances,” she said. “I understand the importance of this election to some people. I gave her an ‘I voted’ sticker and she was on her way to the hospital. She was very happy that she got to vote.”
Briceño said she would like to reunite with the happy mother.
“I hope that the baby is safe and she is safe and they are assured that their ballot was put in the ballot box and that their vote will be counted,” she said.
