PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.COM) – A daycare facility is under investigation due to multiple allegations of mistreatment.
The facility in question is Brighter Daycare and Preschool. Mother Kiera Graham told News 4 she was very upset when she saw pictures, taken Monday, showing markings on her daughter.
“I was pissed off. I was very upset,” she said.
Graham said the pictures tell a different story from what a Brighter Day employee told her earlier.
“She said, ‘your daughter tried to run out of the room, so I accidentally scratched her while trying to keep her from running,” Graham said.
Graham believes the markings came from a teacher pinching her 4-year-old daughter. She said she immediately called the daycare’s director.
The next day, Graham and the child’s father went to Brighter Daycare to watch surveillance video. The father recorded the meeting. Graham said she saw a staff member throwing a child.
“During the video, we watched the teacher being rough with other children. She picked up one boy by his legs. I asked ‘What are you doing?’ and she says ‘I am just playing with him.” Graham said.
Graham, who was sitting next to the daycare’s director and teacher, said what she saw done to her daughter was not play.
“It’s one leg and one arm. So if I were to pick her up with one arm and one leg and hold her like this and walk to the cot. Maybe about the distance of this table,” Graham said.
Graham reported what happened to police, who told News 4 the State of Missouri is investigating.
News 4 sought a comment from Brighter Daycare’s director but was told “no comment.”
Police said within hours of opening Graham’s case, they began investigating another incident in which a child suffered a cracked skull.
State records show Brighter Daycare has a list of violations going back to 2013. At times, investigators said they found hazardous conditions.
