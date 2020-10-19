BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Family and friends are remembering a health care worker who was killed when a car slammed into the urgent care where she worked Sunday night.
Police say Trenton Geiger, 20, was huffing inhalants when he crashed into Marissa Politte, 25, and then into the urgent care around 8:15 p.m.
Geiger is charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.
Family friend Angela Senger, who called Politte her niece, says Politte was a lab tech, had finished her shift and was about to get ice cream when the accident happened.
"She stepped out onto the sidewalk to go get ice cream next door and she was hit. He took our baby, he took our baby," said Senger. "That senseless act of 10-15 minutes took my niece away for every and we can't get her back."
Senger recounts the the painful moment at Mercy Hospital she saw Politte take her last breath.
"They told us that she would be passing soon, her blood pressure had lowered and her heart rate had lowered, and they allowed us to go in with her so that we could say our goodbyes," Senger said.
Politte graduated from Parkway South High School in 2014 and had worked at Total Access Urgent Care since 2018. She was on the path to furthering her career, training to help perform CAT scans. Total Access Urgent Care released a statement Monday calling her a "healthcare hero."
Last evening, our Total Access Urgent Care family suffered a heartbreaking loss. One of our healthcare heroes was exiting our Ballwin location and was struck by a vehicle, suffering catastrophic injuries. Marissa Politte, a Radiology Technologist who joined our team in 2018, has been consistently dedicated, universally compassionate, and kind to everyone lucky enough to meet her. Marissa remained unwaveringly committed to the communities we serve both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We ask that the community respect the family’s and our team’s privacy regarding the loss of a beloved family member and a treasured coworker.
"Marissa would light up a room, her smile would brighten anybody's day. She loved caring for people in the community, in the healthcare community," Senger said.
The urgent care was closed Monday to give employees time to mourn.
Family members have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses.
