ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On January 23 around 8 p.m., a water main broke on the side of Interstate 70. Several feet of water covered all four lanes of the highway, leaving cars and passengers stranded. Alexis Moye was one of those people.

She was driving her children, nieces and nephews back to Centreville. Moye and the five children, including an infant, had to be rescued from the car by St. Louis firefighters.

"I was thinking about like, are we gonna drown or not?" Sasha Caldwell said.

Caldwell is Moye's 7-year-old niece. She said she's still scared of going on that highway again.

We caught up with Moye on January 26. She said her car had been totaled, and St. Louis City was charging her for towing fees. City officials later told us incident victims could receive payment from the city. However, Moye said that still hasn't happened.

One day after we aired that story, a St. Louis couple contacted the newsroom asking to help. They had a car to give to Moye and her family.

"I've just been so worried and I didn't know what I was gonna do honestly," Moye said Saturday after seeing the car for the first time.

Moye's family was there helping with the surprise.

"I pray a lot, and it was just like God answered a prayer. I mean, I started having chills all over my body," Moye's aunt Geri Caldwell-Phillips said. She lives in St. Louis and was on the scene after the I-70 incident happened.

The St. Louis couple who donated the car wants to remain anonymous. Moye and her family said they've never been more blessed.

"This right here is showing and proving that there are great people out here that are willing to help others in need, or willing to help someone who doesn't have anything," Moye said.