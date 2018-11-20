ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the manhunt continues for an armed and dangerous man in St. Louis County, the family of a woman who was fatally shot Monday is coming to grips with her loss.

Jamie Schmidt, a 53-year-old woman from House Springs, was inside the Catholic Supply Store in the 14000 block of Manchester Road Monday afternoon when a man reportedly entered the store with a gun and sexually assaulted someone before firing on Schmidt.

The details of what happened inside the store are still unclear, but Schmidt was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Tuesday, her family was still processing the grief.

"She was a great person. Very much kept the family together. Just a perfect person," said Schmidt's sister in law Cathy Soulon.

Soulon is married to Schmidt's brother Lani and is still shaken by her death.

"She was a housewife for many, many years. Then she finally started to get a job and get out in the social world and this happens. It’s mind-boggling. It just goes to show how messed up this world really is," Soulon said.

Police say the assault was random, and the suspect has no connection to Schmidt.

"I kind of feel like she resisted and that’s why he shot her. That’s true to nature for Jamie," said Soulon. She would have said, “Nuh uh, I’m not doing this.’ and that was the punishment."