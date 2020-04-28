(KMOV.com) - David Starr and Justine Saltzman have been a couple for eight years but haven't seen each other for the last seven weeks. They don't know when they'll be able to stay under the same roof.
"She is just so terrified to even come back," said Starr.
In February, Saltzman had kidney transplant surgery. Since then, she's been living with a relative. The immunosuppressants she takes to keep her body from rejecting the new kidney also slow down her immune system.
"They're just hoping that she doesn't catch any kind of virus, because it'll be a catastrophe," said Starr.
Shortly after the transplant surgery, David tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He spent several days in the hospital being treated for complications from COVID-19.
It's been weeks since Starr last had a fever or showed symptoms, but the couple is worried about where the virus might be lurking in their apartment.
"The apartment has to be decontaminated," Starr said.
He's worried about the cost to do a very thorough decontamination of the apartment, especially since he's been laid off and Saltzman's on disability. To give friends and family a chance to pitch in, they've started a GoFundMe account.
One possibility would be to move to a new apartment and throw all their possessions away, but they're in a lease until December.
Saltzman said she just wants to go home and wonders when she'll be able to kiss Starr again. The couple is trying to find a doctor to give them reassurance that he poses no risk.
CDC guidelines say two negative tests at least 24 hours apart will show someone is no longer contagious. But Starr says no one will give him a test because he's not showing any symptoms.
CDC guidelines also say someone is considered no longer contagious if they've gone three days without a fever. However, the guidelines also have this disclaimer: "We cannot be sure how long people truly can spread the virus, even after symptoms have resolved."
"So it's, it's very disheartening," Starr said.
The couple continues to spend their lives apart, with no end to the isolation in sight. If you would like to donate, click here.
