KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family said their final goodbye to Ally Kostial Saturday morning.
Funeral services were held for the 21-year-old Ole Miss student at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood at 10 a.m.
Kostial was killed last week in Mississippi by a fellow student, officials say.
Those who knew her said she was a ray of sunshine, always happy and brought light to the room.
Dozens gathered at Lindbergh High School Thursday night to pay respect to the St. Louis native.
"I think it really set in when I was talking about memories we had and looked out and saw everyone she impacted," friend Maddy Norris said.
Classmates and teachers of Ally Kostial held candles and brought balloons and photos to remember the one that left them too soon.
Watch: Background of suspect accused of killing Ole Miss student from St. Louis
At the vigil, friends left notes and memories on a large sign they plan to give to her parents.
"Just so they can see how much she impacted our community and everyone that loved her," Norris said.
WATCH: Video shows Ally Kostial walking out of bar hours before murder
"I'm going to try to be more happy all the time like her," Norris said. "Be optimistic and live life to the fullest like she did and remember that smile in the back of my head to keep me going."
