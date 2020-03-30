WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A teacher who taught in the Webster Groves School District for decades passed away Saturday from complications due to COVID-19.
Dennis Graham said his wife Juanita Graham, 55, became incoherent on Monday. He said he wanted to take her to the hospital, but she refused.
Two days later, he made her go when she did not improve. Thursday, Dennis said his wife tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Dennis said he received a call from a doctor who told him that his wife passed away.
Juanita taught preschool at the Walter Ambrose Family Center Preschool. Her brother says she had a big positive impact on children and their parents for nearly two decades.
"God takes ordinary people to do extraordinary things and she was one of those people. She just had a love and passion for kids," said her brother Mark Eason.
Dennis said she had lived in Webster Groves all of her life. More than 100 parents have commented on a Facebook post that broke the news of her death.
Dennis is currently in self-quarantine. Because of that and social distancing, the many who loved her dearly won't be able to gather for a traditional funeral.
"It should be a celebration of 400, 500, 600 people because she was that well loved by people black and white," Eason said. "We may not have an opportunity for family to come together to hug and kiss and have meals, and do the things you do when you lose someone you love."
