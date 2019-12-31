ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents in the Shaw neighborhood want to make sure their neighbors have a clear understanding that gunfire is not okay on New Year’s Eve.
Gunfire could be heard for about 30 minutes straight two years ago in the Shaw neighborhood.
It prompted a group of neighbors to launch the Anti-Celebratory Gunfire Campaign.
Yard signs and fliers have been dispersed. Those signs include a number to report gunfire to St. Louis police.
"They'll pierce through windows. They'll pierce through wood. So it's a really dangerous practice,” Kim McGrath said. It's not a good tradition for us to have."
After last year's first campaign, the Shaw neighborhood group said residents reported one of the safest celebrations in years as no police reports of gunfire were made.
