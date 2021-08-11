ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting and car crash that happened around the same time have been linked by evidence found at the scene, according to St. Louis police.
Around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man was found shot in the face inside a car on a gas station parking lot in the 4500 block of Union. Around the same time, an investigation was underway in the 44000 block of Carter after a car crashed into a building.
The car’s owner told police he crashed after hearing multiple shots being fired in the area. Officers saw blood and shattered glass that matched the glass from the victim’s vehicle, which led officers to connect to the two incidents.
The 34-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital. He was listed in critical, unstable condition with death not imminent. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.