Share the Love: Chick-fil-A cozies up with SSM Children’s Hospital for V-Day fundraiser

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starting Monday, Chick-Fil-A lovers can help support local children’s hospitals as they enjoy their tasty meals.
The restaurant is hosting a Share the Love fundraiser which donates portion of sales to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Each order placed in the drive-thru will qualify.
“It’s an honor to support this important organization as they care for children in communities across the region,” said Tony Johnson, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Ellisville. “We hope to see our neighbors come out and give back to this cause, all from the convenience of their phones.”
To find a participating location, click here.
