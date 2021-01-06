WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com) -- Local lawmakers are reacting amidst the unrest of protesters at the US Capitol.
President Donald Trump tweeted asking everyone to remain peaceful at the US Capitol.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Missouri
Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job— Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021
The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 6, 2021
The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The President needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior.— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) January 6, 2021
I’m in the Capitol. I’m safe, and my team and I are sheltering in place.The President of the United States has incited a riot that has now stormed the Capitol. There are rioters roaming the halls of the Capitol. I saw them with my own eyes.Our country deserves better.— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021
Peaceful protesting is acceptable. Violence, lawlessness and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not.— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) January 6, 2021
Illinois
I’m disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol. First and foremost, I pray for the safety of our first responders, elected officials, staff and the public.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021
I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol. I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021
