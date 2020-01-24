SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sheena McDaniel says she had to place sandbags at her back door because of pooling water that floods into her home.
“Most people get the luxury of saying I love the rain, it’s so soothing, it’s relaxing, I don’t get that luxury, it is very much so more like a trigger,” said McDaniel.
She says every time it rains, water pools into her patio area.
McDaniel’s says that excess water comes through her backdoor and foundation.
“It came from under the steps and it was pouring out of my front door, and it had never happened,” she said.
She says she’s reported what happened several times to management but no action has been taken.
“In the meantime, shall I grab a kayak and a fishing pole because you’re sitting at home dry and my home is flooding,” McDaniel said.
The row of townhomes where McDaniel lives on South Broadway is owned by the St. Louis Housing Authority, which contracts out their management services to Eastlake Management, a company based out of Chicago. Eastlake is responsible for the upkeep.
News 4 first reported on Eastlake last year, after tenants brought concerns of insect infestations at an East St. Louis complex Eastlake owned, and a St. Louis property where residents were experiencing the same thing.
A representative with Eastlake wouldn’t comment and told News 4 to speak with the Housing Authority. News 4 called several times but couldn’t get in contact with a representative before their office closed.
The Housing Authority has dodged our questions surrounding other properties they own that are managed by Eastlake.
McDaniel’s says learning about Eastlake’s troubled past doesn’t offer any hope.
“Getting pacified this entire time is a little insulting,” she said.
