EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A shakeup at an Amazon fulfillment center could impact hundreds of jobs in the Metro East.
Amazon is changing a fulfillment center in Edwardsville to allow it to handle different inventory, something that employees say will affect all 500 jobs. However, Amazon would not confirm how many employees would be affected.
Employees have three options if they want to keep their jobs:
- Transfer to the other Amazon facility in Edwardsville
- Transfer to the fulfillment center in St. Peters scheduled to open in the summer
- Transfer to a fulfillment center in another state
The fulfillment center opened in 2016, with hundreds of jobs being promised.
An Amazon spokesperson would not say on the record if there are enough jobs for all the employees to fill at other nearby fulfillment centers or if some people will be forced to move away from the St. Louis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.