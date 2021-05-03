ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Shakespeare in the Park is returning to Forest Park in 2021, with a few changes to accommodate social distancing.
Tickets went on sale this week for King Lear with reservations required for pods of up to six people for the performance. The pods are 10'X10' and are spaced six feet apart, and free pods will be released on a weekly basis beginning May 31.
Every Monday at noon, the public can make reservations for a free pod that week, but chairs and blankets will not be provided. Other pricing options include:
$50-60 Premium Blanket
Front row center in the blankets-only section nearest the stage! Pods fit up to six guests. No chairs allowed, please bring your own blankets.
$120-$150 Premium Seated
Central seating directly behind the blankets-only section. Includes pre-set chairs for six guests.
$300-500 VIP
Includes VIP parking, complimentary Schlalfy six-pack and six pre-set chairs in the best location to see the performance. However, these tickets are only available the week of a given performance.
The performances were altered last year due to COVID-19, and were moved to a roving event. Now as vaccinations are on the rise and St. Louis City and County have begun easing restrictions, it has returned to its Forest Park location.
To make a reservation, click here.
