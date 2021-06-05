ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival introduced King Lear for 2021's Shakespeare in the Park. The stage is set and back in Forest Park after taking a year off for the pandemic. This year, a few things are different.
For the first time, reservations are required for the free show and there is pod seating up to six people.
"We had to know that we could keep capacity at a certain limit and make sure that people were spread out and feeling comfortable," said artistic director Tom Ridgely.
Also new this year, the entire cast is made up of people of color, or POC.
"It's exciting. Director Carl Cofield's got a really original vision for King Lear. So, it's not going to be like anything anyone's ever seen before," Ridgely said.
The story is set in a North African Nation instead of Britain. King Lear is played by award-winning actor Andre De Shields.
"Andre De Shields, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy award winning actor is staring as King Lear," Ridgely said. "So, that's huge for the festival. He's one of the greatest American artists and we are really lucky to have him."
De Shields comes from Broadway to be part of the St Louis Shakespeare Festival. Ridgely said about half of the cast and crew is local and people come from all over the country to be part of St. Louis' Shakespeare in the Park.
"I don't think people realize it, but it's one of the biggest Shakespeare festivals in America," Ridgely said. "In a normal year, we can have 5.000 or 6,000 people out here and that's not happening anywhere else in the country."
Shakespeare in the Park is free with a reservation every night except Mondays until June 27.
