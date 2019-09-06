Shake Shack officially opens in Central West End

Shake Shack in the Central West End (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A second Shake Shack restaurant is coming to the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports the new location will in the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center near Ladue Road and I-170.

It'll take over Pei Wei's former space.

It's not known when the location will open.

St. Louis native Danny Meyer founded the restaurant.

The first Shake Shack in the St. Louis area opened in the Central West End in 2017.

