The St. Louis area's third location will open in the old Steak 'n Shake's building on Chesterfield Airport Road.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Shake Shack will open its third St. Louis area location in Chesterfield.

The location will open on Chesterfield Airport Road where the Steak n' Shake once stood. The two locations currently in the region are in the Central West End and in Ladue. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.