CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Shake Shack will open its third St. Louis area location in Chesterfield.
The location will open on Chesterfield Airport Road where the Steak n' Shake once stood. The two locations currently in the region are in the Central West End and in Ladue.
