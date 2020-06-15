ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Shake Shack opened its second St. Louis location in Ladue Monday.
Last year, the St. Louis Business Journal hinted that Shake Shack would bring their delicious classic meals to the area.
The new restaurant will be located at 8885 Ladue Road in the Ladue Crossing Center. Orders can be placed online and through their app.
St. Louis native Danny Meyer founded the restaurant. The first Shake Shack in the St. Louis area opened in the Central West End in 2017.
