WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Sugarfire Smoke House will open its 14th location by this November.
The award-winning smoke house is slated to open a location at 1101 Lodora Drive in Wentzville by November 2019.
“It’s extremely exciting to bring our love for Sugarfire and Wentzville together with an idea we’ve kicked around for years,” says Martin. “Sugarfire Wentzville will be the first of its kind in many ways, and we think this location offers something special to the community we’ve had the pleasure of growing up in.”
The new location will be in a stand-alone building that will have a lower outdoor patio, rooftop patio, sand volleyball courts and a private event space. The 5,000-square-foot interior will seat up to 110 guests total and will be the largest Sugarfire location to date.
Sugarfire Smoke House opened in 2012 in St. Louis. Since then, they have expanded beyond Missouri and opened locations in Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.