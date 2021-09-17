ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating four recent crimes in St. Louis in which they say sex workers have been the victims.
Authorities tell News 4 that two sex workers were shot in North City on Thursday. A woman was found fatally shot in the 2800 block of West Florissant around 11:45 p.m. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the 4500 block of Adelaide around 10:20 p.m. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police do not have any information on possible suspects.
Police say a suspect by the name of "D" has been meeting women via the MegaPersonals app for sex before he robs them. Authorities believe he robbed a woman at 4200 Cote Brilliante and another woman at 4500 Cote Brilliante on August 17.
Anyone with information the incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
