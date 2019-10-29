ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A sex offender tried to lure an 8-year-old girl into his van in St. Ann on Sunday, police said.
The girl was walking down the sidewalk when police say he pulled over and tried to lure her to his van.
“She had walked down to a friend’s house and was walking back to grandma and grandpa’s house, which is only a few houses away,” said Captain Dan Cowsert with St. Ann police.
Cowsert says the girl ran and went to find an adult and gave a description of the suspect’s van.
“She ran home, physically ill from being so afraid,” said Cathie Bukard, the victim’s grandmother.
“She was familiar with stranger danger. She immediately knew what was wrong… It was an awesome job,” said Cowsert. “We were able to present her with a photo line up and without hesitation circled the predator that tried to get her to the van.”
Bukard said she is proud of her granddaughter for doing the right thing.
The suspect, who lives in Richmond Heights, is being held in the St. Ann Jail waiting to be picked up by U.S. Marshals. He previously served prison time for possession of child porn.
News 4 is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged.
