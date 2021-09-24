WICHITA, Kan. (KMOV.com) -- A dangerous sex offender is on the loose and U.S. Marshals across the Midwest are looking for him after he managed to slip out of a mental hospital.
John Colt dressed as a doctor and walked out of a facility that's west of Wichita, Kansas. He managed to get a doctor's badge and with a face a mask, he was able to fool an employee who opened the path to freedom.
Colt's done time in prison and was being treated in the Sexual Predator Treatment Program.
