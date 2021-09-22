A sex education book is riling up parents in Missouri, but a Cass County public library said they won't take the text off the shelf.

At issue is the book "It's Perfectly Normal" by Robie Harris, which teaches children about puberty and sex education.

Its been in the library since 1994, but some parents and faith leaders call its illustrations pornographic. However, supporters say getting rid of it would be censorship.

The author's website says the book started as a way to tell children about HIV and AIDS. Currently the library is opting to keep the book in circulation.

