BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- An overnight sewer back-up will cause classes at Parkway Southwest Middle School to shutter for the day.
A spokesperson from the school district said crews were making repairs late Tuesday night but they need more time to thoroughly fix it.
"Teachers cannot access the building right now, so there will be no virtual learning for in-person students at Southwest Middle. Students in Virtual Campus will receive more information from their teachers about the learning plan for today,"a spokesperson said.
The repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday to allow school to resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.