ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Forecasters at the National Weather Service have been up to their eyeballs in ice and snow, especially this year.
That is why severe weather simulations are underway now at their office in Weldon Spring.
We take an inside look at how the simulations help forecasters get back into a tornado state of mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.