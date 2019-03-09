(KMOV.com) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas within News 4's viewing zone.
The storm is targeting parts of the Metro East. Northwestern Madison, Macoupin County and Jersey County in Southwestern Illinois are under the warning zone until 5 p.m.
St. Charles County in Missouri and the Northeastern part of St. Louis County were also in the storm's path.
An airport in northeastern St. Charles County reported a 66 MPH wind gust as this storm passed over. Also, report of a tree blown down onto a house on Allen Drive in O'Fallon, Mo.
At around 3:30 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located near Grafton to St. Ann, moving 50 MPH.
