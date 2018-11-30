Saturday: Near 70. Isolated but strong to severe storms may redevelop in the warm, moist airmass this afternoon. The storm threat at any location will not last long as these will be quickly moving east/northeast, but we'll be on guard for a storm that could produce hail, damaging winds or a tornado. With a warm and windy December day, have a way to get weather alerts while you enjoy the afternoon.
Sunday: 44/51. Mostly cloudy, dry and breezy. Hanukkah begins with sunset at 4:40 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies at that time.
