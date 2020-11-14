ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several businesses in Osage Beach sustained damage from Saturday's severe thunderstorms.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) in Camden County tweeted photos showing damage done to a handful of businesses in the King Plaza shopping center. Osage Beach mayor said at least five businesses and one car were damaged.
This happened as the area was under a severe thunderstorm watch. Several trees and power lines were downed. MSHP officials and Osage Beach police said no injuries have been reported so far.
