ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Severe storms Wednesday afternoon have brought in multiple reports of trees and power lines down spanning from St. Charles County and into the Metro East.
Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton said one line of storms was producing damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour.
News 4 crews spotted part of the roof blown down at the 7-Eleven at Woodson and Guthrie, not far from I-70.
In the city, the fire department is reporting a car stranded in water at Natural Bridge and Kingshighway.
On the other side of the river in Alton, the roof was torn from a home in the 2400 block of Henry.
The Florissant Fire Department reported they were responded to a transformer fire.
The National Weather Service reported a tree down on a house in Maryland Heights but didn't give a specific location.
You can share storm damage photos with News 4 by emailing share [at] kmov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.