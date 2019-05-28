ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A south St. Louis school will be closed Tuesday as staff cleans up flooding and sewer backup caused by severe rainfall.
The Carondelet Leadership Academy off Michigan Avenue sits a short distance from the Mississippi River. The school has been closed since Friday.
School officials said the 8th grade promotion ceremony Tuesday night will continue as planned at 7 p.m. at the Ivory Theatre.
