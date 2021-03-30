FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department will host several vaccine clinics starting next month.
The first clinic will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to residents.
Additional clinics are also scheduled for the coming weeks with the ability to vaccinate up to 2,000 each day. Residents can pre-register here.
List of clinics:
- Monday, April 5, 8:30am-5pm, 1,400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 6, 8:30am-5pm, 1,500 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 7, 8:30am-5pm, 1,500 prime doses
- Monday, April 12, 8:30am-5pm, 1,400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 13, 8:30am-6pm, 1,800 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 14, 8:30am-6pm, 1,800 prime doses
- Monday, April 19, 8:30am-5pm, 1,400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 20, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 21, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Monday, April 26, 8:30am-5pm, 1400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 27, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 28, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Thursday, April 29, 8:30am-5pm, 1,000 booster doses
