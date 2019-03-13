BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Police say four suspects have been arrested in connection with a late night carjacking that happened in Belleville, Illinois on February 26.
Officers arrived to Wesley Drive around 11:30 p.m. on February 26 for a report of a carjacking.
The victim said he was visiting a friend and both of them were inside his 2007 Pontiac Vibe when 4-5 suspects approached and ordered them to get out at gunpoint.
The suspects then demanded they lay on the ground and handover their phones. They also demanded the victim's wallet. The victims complied, police said.
Two of the suspects then drove off in the car, two others ran. One of the suspect's fired a shot but nobody was injured.
Police said a 17-year-old and 19-year-old suspect were taken into custody on Wednesday. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were taken into custody earlier in the week.
Police said the 19-year-old is being held by Belleville police while prosecutors review the case.
