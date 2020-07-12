JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All lanes of I-55 were closed near Pevely for part of Sunday afternoon when an ambulance and Jeep got into an accident.
The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Route Z, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The ambulance was taking one patient to a hospital at the time.
Police say one person from the Jeep and several people in the ambulance were taken to a hospital. Some of the victims suffered serious injuries, police say.
All lanes have since re-opened.
