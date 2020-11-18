CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Several St. Louis County restaurants have filed a lawsuit to halt new COVID-19 restrictions being implemented by County Executive Sam Page.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by a group of restaurants including Bartolino's, Syberg's and the Shack. The Missouri Restaurant Association is also a party to the suit.
The restrictions took effect Tuesday and were put in place in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the St. Louis area.
The plaintiffs say the new restrictions, which include no indoor dining and limited outdoor dining, threaten their livelihood, adding that expenses such as rent must continue to be paid while the restrictions are in place. The restaurants also say it will be very hard for them to survive solely off takeout orders, which make up a small portions of their sales.
The restaurants also claim they have always abided by reasonable health and safety guidelines.
READ: Page warns of additional restrictions if hospital load continues to increase
According to the lawsuit, Page does not have the sole power to issue the COVID-19 restrictions, adding that they must be approved by the County Council first. The lawsuit also calls the new order "arbitrary."
Some restaurants have chosen to continue to offer indoor dining, saying the alternative is layoffs and closures. Page says that puts health care workers and others at risk.
"I don't know why anyone would want to eat at a restaurant that doesn't follow health orders,” Page said Wednesday. “By going against public health experts, you're telling our public health workers you don't appreciate or respect the sacrifices they are making to keep you safe and your families safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.