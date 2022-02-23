ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The James Beard Foundation awards are like the Oscars of the food world and several St. Louis chefs made the list of semi-finalists.
Four St. Louis chefs are semi-finalists in the category of Best Chef: Midwest. The chefs are, Rob Connoley of Bulrush in Midtown, Craig Rivard of Little Fox in Fox Park, Evy Swoboda of Brasserie by Niche in the Central West End and Ben Welch of Botanica in Wildwood.
Chef Ben Grupe of Tempus in the Grove is a semi-finalist in the category “Emerging Chef.” The category is new this year for the James Beard Foundation, which says it honors a chef “who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”
Elise Mensing of Brasserie by Niche is a semi-finalist in the category “Outstanding Pastry Chef.”
Vicia, located in the Central West End, is a semi-finalist for both “Outstanding Wine Program" and “Outstanding Bar Program. Previously, the restaurant was named a semi-finalist for best new restaurant in 2017 and chef/owner Michael Gallina was a finalist in 2020 for “Best Chef: Midwest.”
The finalists will be announced March 16. See the full list here.
