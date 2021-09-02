ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least two football games in the St. Louis area were canceled this week because one of the teams had too many players in quarantine. Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau canceled its game Friday against St. Charles West High School and Roosevelt High School was forced to cancel its game against Saint Louis University High School.
"You know it's frustrating that you can't play a game, you understand the circumstance you always want to make sure the kids are healthy and there's an issue and you know with COVID and we got to take a series and that's what we're doing," Mike Jones said. He's the head football coach at SLUH.
Jones said he tried to schedule another opponent and spoke with a team in Chicago about possibly playing a game in Springfield, but couldn't work out details.
According to the Illinois High School Association, 12 games were canceled last week because of players in quarantine and nine games this week.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association doesn't track the number of games canceled. But News 4 has learned that St. Clair R-XIII canceled a game last week against Perryville.
During the last school year, many districts started their football seasons late and there were a significant number of canceled games.
Corey Nesslage is the athletic director in the Kirkwood School District.
"But where we are today is very encouraging versus where we were about 18 months ago," he said.
Nesslage said students have done a really good job of adapting to the safety protocols required during practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.