ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several St. Louis City leaders said they learned of the city's new crime initiative during Tuesday's news conference, claiming they were given no insight into the plan ahead of time.

Joe Vaccaro, the chair of the city's Public Safety Committee, said he was excluded from the planning process for the initiative and didn't even know there was going to be a news conference, let alone details of the plan.

"We've been not included but excluded in all the different things," Vaccaro said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration announced the multi-pronged initiative on Tuesday, which includes adding 30 police officers to rove the streets of downtown St. Louis on the weekends for the next six weeks. That's in addition to the 25 bike and foot patrol officers already on the streets.

"It's not frustrating, it's what we told her in the first place, maybe she's now starting to get it, we don't need less police we need more police," Vaccaro said.

Earlier this year, Jones cut $4 million from the police department's budget and reallocated the money to affordable housing, homeless services and crime victim support programs. An effort, she said, to prevent people from committing crimes.

Following the cuts, the Board of Aldermen injected $5 million of federal relief dollars back into the police department's budget to help cover a variety of costs, including overtime.

"30 police officers?" said Vaccaro. "Is that coming out of the OT budget she cut? Or is it coming out of other neighborhoods in the city of St. Louis."

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said he too was unaware of the crime plan ahead of Tuesday's news conference. While he's cautiously optimistic, he said he's left with more questions than answers.

"Where are these officers coming from?" he asked. "There isn't one area in the city that can afford to lose 35 officers right now, I'm telling you that right now. There's just not one area in the city that can afford to lose 35 officers in a peak time."

News 4 asked the mayor's office where the officers will come from and if they're being temporarily reassigned to the downtown district for the next six weeks. We are still awaiting a response.

Vaccaro said Jones' sudden shift on policing when it comes to the new crime policy runs contrary to her platform as candidate for mayor.

"She's gone back on everything she ran on," he said. "Defund the police, now she wants more. Close the workhouse, there are people there now."

Reed said he's pleased to see a shift toward more boots on the ground and using law enforcement to help combat violent crime in downtown.

"When we have murder cases, a social worker isn't going to get to the bottom of that," he said. "We're going to need need law enforcement to do that. There are certain jobs it takes law enforcement to do."