ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed and 13 others were shot in separate shootings around St. Louis City since Friday 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
The first shooting happened at around 5:15 p.m. Friday someone fired shots toward a running car with five people inside in the area of Goodfellow and Stratford. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man and a woman were in the car with three toddlers. The man and the woman were shot multiple times. The children were not injured. Click here to learn more about this incident.
The second shooting happened not too long after the first one near Goodfellow and West Florissant. Police said a man in his 20s was found shot in the chest. He later died at a local hospital.
At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers found a man shot in the back in the area of north Florissant and St. Louis Ave. Police said the person who shot the man was on the scene and said he shot the man during an argument.
A man in his 20s was shot in the hip and chest just after 9:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of Maffitt.
SATURDAY
The first shooting on Saturday happened at 1:35 a.m. when a 20-year-old man was walking in the 4400 block of Chippewa and someone in a dark sedan pulled up and shot him in the foot.
Three women were in a car when someone shot at them in the 3700 block of North Grand at 2 a.m. The women told officers they saw someone pull out a gun on them earlier when they were in the Laclede's Landing area and then again on Interstate 70 near the Grand exit. The victims dove on North Grand when someone in a gray sedan eventually pulled up on them and shot at the car. All three women were hit by gunfire. One of them is in critical condition. They are aged 19, 20 and 26.
After 30 minutes, a 19-year-old was shot in the hip in the 4500 block of North Broadway.
An 18-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of Cole when someone got out of a red car, pointed a gun and asked for property. The victim started running right away when the man shot at the victim and hit him in the foot. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m.
A little after 7:50 a.m., a 54-year-old man was shot in the neck while inside a car in the area of West Florissant and Union.
A 30-year-old was shot in the thigh at around 1:15 p.m. in the Cannan and Halls Ferry area.
A man in his mid 30 was shot in the back and later died from his injuries in the 6000 block of Thekla at around 7:30 p.m.
Just around 8:15 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 5800 block of Selber Court.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are urging anyone with any information about any of these incidents to call them at 314-444-5371.
