ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Six runners at a cross country meet in St. Charles County were taken to a hospital due to heat-related issues Saturday night, authorities told News 4.
The cross athletes were participating in the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight, which was held at the Pheasant Run Golf Course.
Seven ambulances were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Several others at the meet were evaluated by paramedics at the scene. The high temperature Saturday was 94 degrees and heat index was 99.
