SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several family-owned restaurants are filing a lawsuit against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page over COVID-19 restrictions that take effect Tuesday.
Bartolino’s, a restaurant located in South County, announced that it is partnering with several other family-owned restaurants to file litigation. Bartolino’s announced the suit in a Facebook and Instagram post Saturday afternoon.
In the post, the restaurant claims Page is overreaching and being irresponsible by arbitrarily stopping all indoor dining in St. Louis County. Under Page’s order, no indoor dining will be allowed at bars and restaurants, and outdoor dining will be limited to 25% capacity. Curbside service will still be allowed.
The South County establishment also cites the financial wellbeing of its employees, saying the final weeks of the year are very important to them.
We reached out to the county for a statement and are still waiting to hear back.
