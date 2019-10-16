CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Several people narrowly escaped a burning Metro East home overnight.
A fire broke out just after midnight on St. William Drive near Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia. News 4 captured video of flames coming from the home.
The people who were inside the home at the time the fire broke out, which included kids, were able to escape safely.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
