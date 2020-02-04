ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two overnight fires in St. Peters left several people without a home.
The first fire broke out just before midnight in the 2900 block of Plum Leaf Circle, where neighbors saw the fire and alerted the family inside to get out of the burning home.
The second fire occurred at a duplex about two miles away on Jaq-Mar Court. The fire was primarily in the back of one of the units. A resident of the duplex was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. The owner of the building told News 4 the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
No other information has been released regarding either fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.