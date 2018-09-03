ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A speeding driver may be to blame after several cars were damaged in Pine Lawn overnight.
Neighbors told News 4 a car was speeding down Salome from Natural Bridge and hit several parked vehicles along the way. The car then crashed into a tree just before 3 a.m. Monday.
“[I] heard a loud boom, found it knocked my neighbors car into my truck, and my truck into my wife’s car,” Darrell said.
Neighbors said they saw two people being taken to the hospital and one running from the scene.
No additional information has been released.
