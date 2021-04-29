ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several local restaurants are rewarding teachers on May 4 in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day.
Eckert’s Farm & Country Restaurant (951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville, IL 62220): With proof of a valid school ID, teachers can receive 50% off an entrée at Eckert’s Country Restaurant and a free small sundae at Eckert’s Custard Shop.
Lion’s Choice (multiple locations in St. Louis): Educators who show a valid school ID will receive a free concrete. Prior to ordering, teachers should visit @LionsChoice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to screenshot a coupon for the dessert.
Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations in St. Louis): Fans can nominate a teacher (or teachers can nominate themselves) to win lunch catered by the restaurant at the end of the month. Follow Mission Taco Joint on Instagram to submit your nomination on Tuesday, May 4. The winner will be announced Friday, May 7 and lunch will be delivered to the teachers at the end of the school year.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122): On May 4, fans following the bakery’s Instagram can nominate their favorite teacher (or teachers can nominate themselves) to win a special “thank you” cake from Chef Reid.
Schlafly Beer (multiple brewpubs across St. Louis): Teachers can get a free pint at Schlafly brewpubs: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, and Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles. Valid school ID required.
